Eagles Of Death Metal Announce Upcoming Christmas EP A Boots Electric Christmas

Although hard rock might not be the first genre that comes to mind when thinking about Christmas music, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. On Nov. 19, Eagles of Death Metal is releasing a 6-track EP of Christmas classics.

The band has already released one of the tracks, “O Holy Night.” Other than the pantsless, tattooed Jesse “Boots Electric” Hughes on the EP’s cover, it appears to be like any other cheery holiday song. This one song provides a rather stark contrast from the band’s past songs, from the skate-rock “Miss Alissa” to the more chilling “Wannabe in L.A.”

But, this may have been their intention: according to an article on BlabberMouth, Hughes said “Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all.”

Although the band hasn’t released new music since their 2019 cover album, EODM Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote, in May bassist Jennie Vee worked with Deap Valley on “I Like Crime.” And in 2019, they played at Social Distortion’s 40th-anniversary concert.

Earlier this year, Hughes made controversial statements on social media when claiming that COVID was created to push the vaccine. And in 2018, he received criticism after calling anti-gun protesters “pathetic.”

The band is going on a 24th-anniversary tour this year, kicking off in Brighton, U.K., at the end of November. These holiday tracks are sure to be a primary part of the winter shows, and perhaps even part of the second leg of the tour in March and April 2022.

