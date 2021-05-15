Deap Vally Shares Edgy New Single “I Like Crime” Featuring Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal

Home News Krista Marple May 15th, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Los Angeles-based duo Deap Vally has released their new single “I Like Crime,” which features Jennie Vee from Eagles of Death Metal. The track is set to be featured on their forthcoming EP American Cockroach that is due out June 18 via Cooking Vinyl.

“I Like Crime” holds an electrifying tone that features edgy instrumental that is heavily focused on stimulating guitar sounds. The collaboration between Deap Vally and Vee contributes a captivating addition to the overall impression.

“Jennie Vee, as it turns out, is our perfect partner in crime. We had so much fun jamming out and then creating this song with her. She is SUCH a total shredder. As the song formed, it ended up being about the nuances of right and wrong, legal and illegal, and the compulsion we have to ultimately do what we will,” said Deap Vally in a press release.

Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards, the duo that makes up Deap Vally, shared the second single from the EP on BBC 6Music on May 13. American Cockroach will be the first release from Troy and Edwards since their EP Digital Dream, which was released in late February of this year. The duo describes the upcoming release as “a collection of songs we’ve been working on for a while that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire and everything in between. These are songs for the underdog, the outlaw, the defeated, for days when you feel like no one understands you or you can’t do anything right.”

Deap Vally also recently released their collaborative album with The Flaming Lips, which was titled Deap Lips, just prior to the release of Digital Dream. The fusion between The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally is what started a tradition of collaborations for the duo. Digital Dream featured collaborations with jennylee, KT Tunstall and Peaches, Soko and Jamie Hince. While Deap Vally is currently looking to stick to keeping their group small, they have made it a point to continue collaborations with several different artists to help bring diversity to their sound.