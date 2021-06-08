Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal Shares Social Media Post from Doctor Claiming the Whole Pandemic From The Beginning Was “About the Vaccine”

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 8th, 2021 - 1:29 PM

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes shared a video clip of a doctor who claims that COVID-19 was created to push the vaccine. He revealed his anti-COVID-19-vaccine stance by asking “How is this not True? ….why would I not want to know this and include this, at the least, in our discussions?”

The doctor is Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, a Doctor of Internal Medicine and Board-Certified Cardiologist at Texas A&M College of Medicine. The clip is from a longer speech about the vaccine, which cuts off early in Hughes’ post.

“I think this whole pandemic, from the beginning, was ABOUT the vaccine,” McCoullough begins. “So I think all roads lead to the vaccine, and what it means: there are already places in Southeast Asia and Europe that are laying the groundwork for a compulsory vaccination, I mean compulsory. That means somebody pins you down to the ground and puts a needle in you. That’s how bad stakeholders want vaccination. Listen, it’s not of cost, you don’t have to pay for it, it’s all provided; There are people, or stakeholders, they do want a needle in every arm. This needle in every arm is a very important moniker. Why? Why do you want a needle in an arm? Let’s take COVID recovery: can’t get the virus, can’t receive it, it has nothing to do with it, why would you ever want a needle in your arm for COVID recovery?”

McCoullough doesn’t answer his “Why?” question by the end of the video, but he’s spoken about his belief that people under 50 don’t need the vaccine before. He has also claimed that 85% of COVID-19 deaths could’ve been avoided in the United States.

Hughes has been outspoken about his views in the past as well, most notably about gun control. Eagles of Death Metal played a concert at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris in November 2015, which ended up being the site of a terrorist attack that killed 89 people when three men opened fire on the attendees.

In 2016, he stated, “I think the only way that my mind has been changed is that maybe that until nobody has guns, everybody has to have them. Did your French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan? And if anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it, because I don’t think so. I think the only thing that stopped it was some of the bravest men that I’ve ever seen in my life charging head-first into the face of death with their firearms.”

In 2018, Hughes called gun control protesters “pathetic,” equating giving up a gun to end violence to “chopping off [one’s] own dick to end rape.” He later apologized for that statement, saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone, and that he could’ve gotten his views across more responsibly.

