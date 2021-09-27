Kira Shares Eerie New Video For “The Ghosts”, Debut Self-Titled Solo Album Out October 19

Home News Casey Melnick September 27th, 2021 - 3:13 PM

American musician and former Black Flag bassist Kira Roessler has shared the somber video for her poetic new track “The Ghosts.” The harrowing song is scheduled to appear on her upcoming self-titled debut solo album KIRA, which will release on October 19 via Kitten Robot Records.

Released earlier this month, “The Ghosts” is a haunting affair that features layered vocals and a prominent bass. The song starts with a meandering bass line and a series of saturnine piano chords. The instrumentation showcased in this track is incredibly restrained. The drumbeat is both languid and purposeful. There is a dreamy sadness that is perpetuated by a screaming synth in the background of the mix. Roessler’s vocals on this track are evocative and sentimental. Images of apparitions come to the mind as she harmonizes with herself in a layered chorus that features the singer hypnotically repeating “the ghosts.”

The music video for the track features the artist performing in a dim room by herself. Roessler is depicted playing instruments in front of an assortment of antique artwork and smoldering candles. The video is tinged with a melancholy mood as the singer sways back and forth to the groove of her bass. A blue-haired Roessler is appropriately decked out in a dark navy outfit and her bass guitar matches her hair’s hue. Throughout the video, the singer provides a glimpse into her songwriting process. She is shown carefully taking notes and writing lyrics in a binder on a music stand.

Alongside the release of this new track, Roessler provided some details on her upcoming album. Calling KIRA a “labor of love,” the singer reveals that this project gave her a channel to express her otherwise indescribable feelings. “Writing these songs allowed me to express some of the feelings that were just impossible to express in any other manner. It still makes me cry. I hope someone else out there can experience something they need to feel through a listen,” she states.

The singer also provided some insight into her writing process. Roessler describes a process that is similar to the depictions in her new music video. “These days, most of my music is created alone in my room and then fleshed out with tasty additions from close friends I request virtual musical bits from,” she reveals. “Then, it’s off to Kitten Robot Studio where my loving brother and co-producer Paul Roessler helps me polish each song. The goal is simple – express my inner essence and hope that others might feel a bit of their own by listening.”