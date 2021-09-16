Former Black Flag Bassist Kira Announces Debut Self-Titled EP Shares First Song “The Ghosts”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 16th, 2021 - 5:55 PM

Kira Roessler, who is well known throughout the 80s and 90s punk scene, goes artistically by KIRA. She’s played on four Black Flag albums, one EP and two live recordings between 1984 and 1986 (including the legendary Family Man and Slip It In) and three albums and an EP with Dos, she’s has an extensive repertoire. Now, she is releasing her new self-titled album Kira, set for release on October 19 via Kitten Robot Records and she’s taking full control and explores new territories of dark minimalism in music.

Her debut solo album was announced along with the release of a new song “The Ghosts.” Roessler really makes space for her voice and instrument in the track, layering the instruments one hears in a way that allows her vocals to really shine through, giving her space to explore her own artistry on another level than she could within a band.

Listen to “The Ghosts” here.

“These days, most of my music is created alone in my room and then fleshed out with tasty additions from close friends I request virtual musical bits from,” she says about her creative process and that of creating this record. “Then, it’s off to Kitten Robot Studio where my loving brother and co-producer Paul Roessler helps me polish each song. The goal is simple – express my inner essence and hope that others might feel a bit of their own by listening.”With her debut solo album adding a new layer for the accomplished artist, Kira is content wearing many hats… but she places it all in a very particular order: “Bass player first and foremost – this is just who I am,” she smiles, “… then a sound editor, dog mom, loving wife and loner.”

KIRA Tracklist:

1- Silently

2- Avoiding

3- Trance

4- Worse Than Rude

5- Unsolicited Advice

6- Let It Go

7- The Ghosts

8- It Can’t Be

9- What’s Left

10- In The Quiet