Damon Albarn Shares Soothing New Song “Royal Morning Blue”

Damon Albarn released “Royal Morning Blue” a new track for his new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. Albarn has previously released “Polaris” and “Particles” that are on this album.
While the song was wrote in inspiration to Iceland’s landscape it was suppose to be a orchestral piece, but due to what’s been happening for the last year it was reworked into a song. “Royal Morning Blue” to encompasses fragility, loss, emergence and rebirth as it reflects rain turning into snow while he looks over the sea in Iceland. He also has an in-studio live performance.
Albarn states why he wrote “Royal Morning Blue” via stereogum: “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing.”
