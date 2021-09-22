Angels & Airwaves Release Final Futuristic Song “Timebomb” Before Releasing Lifeforms

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 22nd, 2021 - 6:17 PM

Two days before the release of their first album in seven years, Angels & Airwaves have released a new track titled “Timebomb.” “Timebomb” is the latest from the 10-song album, LIFEFORMS, which come out this Friday via Rise Records/BMG, an album which explores a variety of topics but is largely centered around the theme of interpersonal relationships. Speaking on “Timebomb” Tom DeLonge says “’Timebomb’ is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart.”

Released alongside a visualizer, the song has a nostalgic 90s style beginning, with the synths playing a pointed beat as the distorted voice enters the mix. DeLonge’s distinct voice takes over the catchy melody, singing “Hey there little sad girl/ I really want to hold you/ Your heart is like time bomb/ And it’s going to start to kill you/ But in such a very sad world/ There are still things to discover/ It’s possible to hang on/ Cause your story isn’t over” he sings to the listener. The hopeful tone of what the future may hold permeates throughout the song, as the visualizer runs through a video camera recording a screen with distinct images of a young woman and other distorted visuals.

Watch “Timebomb” here:

The band is also gearing up for live shows again, and will be playing Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 28, following their recent return to live shows with a performance at Lollapalooza. Their other releases from this album include “Losing My Mind” and “Spellbound.”

DeLonge, a founding member of Blink-182, formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005. The band has released five full-length albums and charted numerous hits, including “The Adventure,” “The War,” “Everything’s Magic” and “Rebel Girl.” The Dream Walker, released in 2014, hit No. 1 on iTunes and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart. A multimedia project, the album was accompanied by a graphic novel, comic books and the short film Poet Anderson, co-directed by DeLonge, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival.