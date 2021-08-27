Angels & Airwaves Release Bouncy New Single “Losing My Mind” Along With Accompanying Music Video

Home News Benny Titelbaum August 27th, 2021 - 10:43 PM

Angels & Airwaves released a music video alongside their new single “Losing My Mind,” on July 29 for their upcoming album LIFEFORMS which is set to release on September 24. Their newest single takes a slightly different approach from their normal style sporting a more vivacious disco-centered rock tone. Not to mention that the video itself takes an unexpected creative route.

Tom DeLonge, the frontman for Angels & Airwaves and former co-founder of the prominent rock band blink-182, directed the music video for “Losing My Mind.” Alongside the TikTok dancer Rampage, DeLonge features himself as a character named Disco, who happens to be the brother to Boomer from blink-182’s “First Date” music video back in 2009.

The two stir up some trouble, dancing their way down the Las Vegas strip sounding off lyrics such as “Stop now / What is this bullshit? / I said we’re not alone / And the government knows it / There’s idiots abound / And they’re all fucking racist / I’ll put us back at ease / ‘Cause we need more complacence / We’re all gonna die,” displaying the controversial nature of the catchy track.

“I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time… you know, just normal made up shit that would never happen,” said Delonge speaking about “Losing My Mind.”

Following their last album release back in 2014, the group hopes to follow up “Losing My Mind” with a successful album release in LIFEFORMS this late September.

