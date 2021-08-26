Metallica Donate $50,000 to Haiti’s Earthquake Relief Fund

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 26th, 2021 - 7:08 PM

All Within My Hands, Metallica’s charity organization has donated $50,000 to the Direct Relief‘s Haiti Earthquake Release Fund. As all of this is going on Metallica will also be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

As a part of the 30th anniversary Metallica will release their Black Album deluxe edition on September 10th. Then on October 1st, they’ll release The Metallica Blacklist which will include Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith, Phoebe Bridger and more. They also will soon be going on tour September 24th in Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center and ending July 6th in Lisbon, Portugal at NOS Alive. Tickets are now on sale.

The band has also released a statement about helping Haiti:

“A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the nation of Haiti, just northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, on Saturday, August 14. According to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency, this disaster has left at least 2,207 people dead, more than 12,200 injured, and over 50,000 homes destroyed.”

“Tragedies such as this are precisely why our foundation, All Within My Hands, partners with Direct Relief – supporting the charity’s mission of providing critical local services – and why AWMH has made a $50,000 donation to Direct Relief’s Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund. Direct Relief has assisted healthcare providers in Haiti for nearly 40 years, including a significant, multi-year response after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince. Since then, Direct Relief has delivered more than $321 million worth of medicines and supplies into Haiti and is committed to continuing this support well beyond the current emergency.”

Upcoming Metallica live dates:

9/24/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center

9/26/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center

10/8/21 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock at Discovery Park

10/10/21 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock at Discovery Park

11/4/21 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/12/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville at the Daytona International Speedway

11/14/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville at the Daytona International Speedway

12/17/21 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center [fan club only]

12/19/21 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center [fan club only]

6/15/22 – Copenhell – Copenhagen, Denmark

6/17/22 – Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy

6/19/22 – Prague Rocks – Prague, Czech Republic

6/22/22 – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

7/1/22 – Mad Cool – Madrid, Spain

7/6/22 – NOS Alive – Lisbon, Portugal

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado