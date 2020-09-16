Eels Announces New Album Earth to Dora for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Are We Alright Again”

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 2:57 PM

Los Angeles indie rock outfit Eels have announced a new studio album Earth to Dora, which is set to be released on October 30 via E Works. The band have also debuted a new single from the forthcoming project “Are We Alright Again,” alongside a brief visualizer showing a red vinyl and vintage sad clown paintings.

“Are We Alright Again” is a sunny indie pop song with up beat drum and piano chords that lead the instrumental into uplifting bliss. The synths, bass and piano have an optimistic tone that put the listener at ease, which is complemented by the track’s vocals.

This project was recorded at the band’s studio in Los Feliz, a neighborhood located in Los Angeles. This project is set to be released digitally, as a standard 12” LP and as a deluxe double 12” LP box set.

“These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything. I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to,” Mark Oliver Everett, also known as E, stated in a press release. “Or maybe people are dealing with some of the topics right now as well. Just one song was done in the thick of the early pandemic days, ‘Are We Alright Again’, which is kind of a quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have.”

The band surprise released their first new single in two years “Baby Let’s Make It Real” last month, which showcased the band’s laid back, yet distinctly rock sound. Their most recent studio album, The Deconstruction, came out two years ago to critical acclaim.

Earth to Dora track list

1. Anything For Boo

2. Are We Alright Again

3. Who You Say You Are

4. Earth to Dora

5. Dark and Dramatic

6. Are You Fucking Your Ex

7. The Gentle Souls

8. Of Unsent Letters

9. I Got Hurt

10. OK

11. Baby Let’s Make It Real

12. Waking Up