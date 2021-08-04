Cancer Bats Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates with Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 6:43 PM

Punk band Cancer Bats have announced a short tour through Canada. The band will be supported by Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream, according to PRP. The tour is set to kick off on March 17th, in London, ON, and will conclude just shortly after on March 20th, in Kingston, ON. You can checkout the flyer and a full list of dates below.

Cancer Bats released their acoustic album You’ll Never Break Us: Separation Sessions Vol. 1 in December of 2020. The proceeds of the EP were donated to the Canadian non-profit Water First. “While we are excited for fans to hear and enjoy these new renditions, the other goal for this project is to raise funds and awareness for the clean water crisis that still exists within Canada for many Indigenous communities” frontman Liam Cormier said about the EP. The band covered and reimagined their older songs on the acoustic EP. The band’s last full-length album, The Spark That Moves, was released in 2018, and was nominated for a JUNO award for Best Metal/Hard Music of the year.

It’s been relatively quiet around Comeback Kid lately, their last studio album, Outsider, was released in 2017. Mxdwn’s album reviewer Christopher Fastiggi, said about the album, “The direction they lean in on Outsider is one many fans of the band will be surprised at.”

A Wilhelm Scream was set to perform at The Fest on Halloween last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band ultimately couldn’t. The Fest was then live streamed, with War on Women, Jon Snodgrass and others performing.

Cancer Bats Tour Dates 2022:

03/17 London, ON – Rum Runners

03/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/19 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

03/20 Kingston, ON – The Mansion