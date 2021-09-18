Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Release Collaborative Title Track “Love For Sale”, Upcoming Album Due In Early October

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 18th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett released their title track for the upcoming album Love For Sale. They reworked Cole Porter’s jazzy song into an old-fashioned duet with the whole works of trading lines and harmonies instead of a huge band.

“Love For Sale” is their second joint follow-up since their 2014’s “Cheek to Cheek” which is being released October 1 via Columbia and Interscope Records. As a way to promote this album they announced three TV specials with ViacomCBS which will air on Paramount+, MTV and CBS.

While Lady Gaga prepares for her next jazz and piano residency in Las Vegas, Bennett announced that he has canceled the rest of his 2021 tour and is retiring from performing live due to the progression of his Alzheimer disease.