Lady Gaga to Join Tony Bennett on His Final Album Love For Sale

To celebrate his 95 birthday legendary Jazz singer, Tony Bennette annonuced he would once again collaborate with pop star Lady Gaga for his final album, Love For Sale. The record is a follow up to the duo’s award winning album from 2014 Cheek to Cheek. The album was celebrated as a traditional pop album.

To shorten the waiting period, the record is set to be released on October 1st, the swing duo has shared their first song off the album “I Get A Kick Out Of You.” A song that masterfully highlights both singers vocal performances. According to Consequence, the album will feature a mix of swing, orchestral arrangements, Jazz elements and good dose of big band. The songs on the album are by the american composer Cole Porter. The duo performed Porter songs before, on Cheek to Cheek.

Together Gaga and Bennette will also perform two concerts at the famous New York City Radio Hall. The first performance will be happening tonight and the second one is set to be on August 5th. These gigs will be the jazz singer’s last in NYC.

February this year Bennette announced he has been fighting with Alzheimer since 2016. His family talked to AARP and said that his duet partney Gaga was aware of the situation and tried her best to accommodate it. She apparently kept her words simple and her sentences short. When she asked the singer if he had “fun every night” during their 2015 tour, Bennette reportedly answered “yeah” witch little certainty.

Love For Sale Tracklist:

01. It’s De-Lovely

02. Night and Day

03. Love For Sale

04. Do I Love You

05. I Concentrate On You

06. I Get a Kick Out of You

07. So In Love

08. Let’s Do It

09. Just One of Those Things

10. Dream Dancing

11. I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Deluxe Version)

12. You’re The Top (Deluxe Version)