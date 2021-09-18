Brian Wilson Announces New Beach Boys Cover Album At My Piano For November 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 18th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Brian Wilson has announced a new Beach Boys cover album, At My Piano, which is set to come out on November 19 via Decca Records. The album features Wilson playing solo piano renditions of classic Beach Boys songs like “God Only Knows,” “In My Room,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “You Still Believe In Me,” “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times,” “Surf’s Up,” “Friends,” “Till I Die” and “Good Vibrations.”

Wilson said in a statement, “We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught. I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has brought me comfort, joy, and security. It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature. I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

The first song on the album is a piano rendition of “God Only Knows” that sounds calm and beautiful, even more so because of the minimalism of the instrumental. This summer, Brian Wilson announced a Fall 2021 North American tour where he would be performing his greatest hits. The tour also features fellow Beach Boys’ members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The Greatest Hits! Live Tour will kick off at Paramount in Huntington, New York on October 5, with stops in Lowell, MA; Atlantic City, NJ; and Akron, OH. The tour will conclude at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, IL on October 23.

At My Piano Tracklist

1. God Only Knows

2. In My Room

3. Don’t Worry Baby

4. California Girls

5. The Warmth of the Sun

6. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

7. You Still Believe in Me

8. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times

9. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

10. Surf’s Up

11. Friends

12. Till I Die

13. Love and Mercy

14. Mt Vernon Farewell

15. Good Vibrations

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna