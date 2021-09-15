Scott Ian And Dave Lombardo Of Mr. Bungle Voice Their Support For Mike Patton’s Decision To Cancel Shows Due To Mental Health

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 15th, 2021 - 5:13 PM

Mike Patton from band Mr. Bungle and Faith No More has pulled out of tour dates due to recent struggles with his mental health. In a statement posted to the Mr. Bungle Twitter account, Patton cites the pandemic as exacerbating his mental health issues, stating that these issues have become a real challenge as he has to pull out of Mr. Bungle and Faith No More tour dates between September and October.

His bandmates from Mr. Bungle Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian have expressed their support for the singer as he takes a break for the sake of his mental health. Lombardo posted a quote of the original Tweet with his response: “My dear friend and brother in music, you have my complete support to do whatever you need to do for your mental health and over all well-being. Love, respect & support always.”

In addition to Lombardo’s Tweet, Scott Ian posted the statement to his own Instagram account with the caption: “Hey Maestro, your health is all that matters. We’re here for you always my friend. Love ya more than the Crumbsuckers! Cheers, Scott”

Mike Patton was set to embark on a grueling tour schedule with the two bands before his decision, but is still releasing music, the latest song “Hydrocephalus Epilogue” coming out in August in collaboration with Stian Carstensen. While there is no set music coming back, Patton will be focusing on his mental health and hopefully back on the road soon.