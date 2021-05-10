Grouplove Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Oxygen Swimming”

Home News Ellie Lin May 10th, 2021 - 1:52 PM

Band Grouplove has announced their upcoming fall tour dates for 2021. This is Grouplove’s first in-person live event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band planned to tour in March, 2020 for their fourth studio album Healer, but was forced to cancel.

In addition to announcing their fall tour dates, the band released a new music video for their song “Oxygen Swimming,” off of their latest studio album This is This.



Tour dates begin Sept. 15, 2021 in Atlanta, and end Sept. 25 in Ogden, UT. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14.

This is This was released in March, 2021 and is Grouplove’s fifth album. Mxdwn album reviewer Ani Khajadourian describes This is This as “the perfect late-night road trip summer album,” writing, “The band announces its return to this register with a powerful guitar, joined by pounding drums. It is an up-tempo jam that warrants screaming along with the lyrics—it is the perfectly angsty summer song, just in time for warmer weather… Grouplove brought the energy and good vibes with their latest release This Is This. Delivering fans a total surprise, they’ve presented an album that is fast and fun, all while introducing a new grittier element to their tone, and along with extra catchy lyrics that are just too fun not to sing along with.”

Grouplove released another single “This is The End,” in March 2021, for which they also released a music video. Recently, Grouplove was announced as part of the WonderBus music festival’s 2021 lineup. They will play WonderBus with other artists such as Kesha, Wilco and AJR on Aug. 29.

To purchase tickets for their This Is This tour, click here.

Grouplove Fall 2021 Tour

9/15 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/16 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

9/19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

9/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/22 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

9/24 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

9/25 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer