Damon Albarn Announces Global Live Stream Event

Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 1:05 AM

Damon Albarn has announced a global live streaming event set to stream from The Global Theatre in London, Albarn has been forced to get creative while the UK’s restrictions refuse ease in any notable enough capacity that will allow for live shows. The original performance and recording of this event was sold out extremely fast, and now the Albarn team wants to share this with dans who might be excited about getting the opportunity to watch this sold out event.

Theevent will be made available through Doors.Live on Monday 20th September in the UK, Ireland & Europe at 19:30 BST, Monday 20th September for North & South America at 19:30 MDT and on

Tuesday 21st September for Asia, Australia & New Zealand at 19:30 AEST.

This is a rare solo performance for Albarn, who is most known for his part in the band Blur, who are in talks of getting back together. In this live performance experience, Albarn is set to perform songs from across his repoitore, including selections from his latest album set for release on November 12 via Transgressive Records.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, was originally intended to be an orchestral piece that explores the various landscapes in Iceland, but became a more personal exploration of love, loss, and family as the COVID-19 developed and forced Albarn into his home with only his guitar. Two singles from this album have already been released: “Polaris” and “Particles.”

For more information about the event and to buy tickets visit doors.live/damonalbarn.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat