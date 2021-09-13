Ty Segall Releases Strange New Music Video For “Harmonizer”

Home News Casey Melnick September 13th, 2021 - 11:21 AM

Last month, multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall surprised fans by dropping a new project titled Harmonizer. Released via Drag City, this synth heavy album features some of the artist’s most ambitious songs yet. An amalgamation of electronic music and sludge metal, this album encapsulates Segall’s brilliant eccentricity and penchant for the beautifully bizarre. Today, Segall shared a vibrant music video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.”

Directed by Segall and his wife Denée Segall, the music video embraces simplicity and light manipulation. Various still objects are showcased against a bare background. As heavy synths blare, colorful filters are applied to increasingly strange depictions. A troll doll, banana and telephone are some of the mundane objects showcased before the video descends further into madness. At one point, Segall is shown sitting crossed legged in a mustached mask while he shaves his head with clippers. There is even a depiction of a foot slowly compressing a birthday cake. The video is a wonderful companion to the descriptive lyrics and the powerful instrumentation of the titular track. As the song erupts into its vivacious climax, colorful filters strobe and dance in tune with the chaos.

A well-renowned singer-songwriter and producer, Segall is best known for his solo career work. The artist has released thirteen studio albums. He is also the member of several bands including Fuzz, Broken Bat and the CIA. For live performances, Segall is backed by the Freedom Band.

In August, Segall released a music video for his song “Feel Good.” This single features guest vocals from his wife and driving distorted guitars. The video showcases the chemistry between the couple as they take a midnight drive with each other. Alongside the video, the artist also announced an upcoming tour that kicked off last week on September 5 in Los Angeles and is scheduled to conclude on July 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Segall is scheduled to play at the Desert Daze music festival this year, which will take place between November 12-14. Segall will be joined by many other celebrated artists, including The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast and Toro y Moi.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat