Melvins Share New Unplugged Version of “Revolve” From Upcoming Acoustic Album Five Legged Dog

Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 11:31 PM

The Melvins are coming up on the release date of their first ever acoustic album Five Legged Dog which comes out on October 15, and have already released their acoustic version of “Revolve” exclusively through Kerrang!. The track originally appeared on Stoner Witch and the frontman of the band Buzz Osborne speaks about how the progression to and from acoustic version is very natural: “I wrote Revolve on an unplugged electric guitar in a hotel room in San Francisco and it sounded great! Obviously then it wasn’t hard to make an all acoustic version of Revolve work. It’s a great riff.”

The twangy guitar and marching band style drum still have the same effect on the listener as the original does, and this stripped down version almost sounds more vulnerable somehow, as if this was a style it was supposed to exist in. The mechanisms of recorded voices and the reverb added to them sound borderline unnatural in the otherwise stripped down mix, and yet that is exactly what makes it work as well as it does.

Listen to “Revolve” here:

Revolve is one of 36 songs set to be released in its acoustic capacity, other notable songs including Queen, Pitfalls In Serving Warrants, Evil New War God and Lovely Butterfly. The tracklist also includes songs that may not be from their own albums such as Bad Move from Dale Crover’s solo album, The Fickle Finger of Fate and Sway, which is a Rolling Stones cover – previously unrecorded by the Melvins. Throughout the lockdown on in person performances, the Melvins set up their May Day! May Day! May Day! livestream and have also already debuted another one of the tracks from this album “Pitfalls in Serving Warrants.”

Photo Credit Marv Watson