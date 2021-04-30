Genesis Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour

Home News Caroline Fisher April 30th, 2021 - 9:42 PM

Esteemed prog-rock band Genesis has announced their first North American tour in fourteen years, The Last Domino?, for fall 2021. The anticipated tour will begin at Chicago’s United Center on November 15, 2021 and close on the East coast at Boston’s TD Garden on December 15.

The band’s December 10 stop at UBS Arena will be one of the newly-opened venues first concerts, as well as the group’s first performance in Long Island in forty years.

Tickets will be available beginning May 7 via the Genesis website. Fans can secure tickets for the tour two days early through a presale run by Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, so long as they register and are verified by May 2. For fans looking to take their concert experience up a notch, official VIP packages will be available beginning May 5.

The tour will see long-time members of the iconic group Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Daryl Stuermer come together to perform, joined by drummer Nic Collins. The Genesis UK reunion tour, originally scheduled for late 2020, had to be postponed to September 2021 due to the pandemic.

In an interview on Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s Rockonteurs podcast, Rutherford discussed his experience working on the tour during the pandemic, saying, “We thought, ‘Are we crazy rehearsing for the tour? ‘It might never happen.’ Then we thought, ‘If we don’t do it now and it goes back another year and a half, we might forget the whole thing. Let’s rehearse anyway. We’ll have a show we’re excited about and it keeps the momentum going.’”

Nic Collins offered some intel on the setlist fans can expect on the tour, telling Percussion Discussion in an interview, “There were some songs that I’ve known for ages. It was the deeper cuts and the more progressive stuff…I did know ‘Firth of Fifth’ and ‘I Know What I Like’ and ‘In The Cage,’ but there were a few songs that I wasn’t aware of.” He went on to reveal, “It’s been really cool to prepare for this gig. As I’ve dug through the material to learn it, I’m finding other material and becoming more of a fan of the band.”

Genesis Fall 2021 Tour Dates

11/15 – United Center – Chicago, Il

11/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

11/20 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

11/22 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

11/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

11/27 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

11/29 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

11/30 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH

12/02 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

12/05 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

12/08 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

12/10 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY

12/13 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

12/15 – TD Garden – Boston, MA