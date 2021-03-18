mxmtoon Is the Singing Voice of Life is Strange: True Colors’ Main Character Alex Chen and Cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” is Released from Game’s Soundtrack

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 18th, 2021 - 5:48 PM

Bedroom pop artist mxmtoon announced she’ll be the singing voice for Alex Chen, the main character for Life is Strange: True Colors, and shared a cover of Radiohead’s hit “Creep” that she recorded for the game’s soundtrack. It’s the next installment in the Life is Strange graphic adventure game franchise, which was just announced today by Square Enix.

mxmtoon’s “Creep” cover is a fresh take on the 1992 classic, which totally transforms the song instrumentally with a cute keys hook, low synth pads and booming drums. She keeps the chorus and bridge more low-key but adds some lush vocal harmonies and extra production details.

Via press release, mxmtoon states, “Really excited to share my cover of creep by Radiohead! It’s nerve-wracking to make your own version of such an iconic and established song, but ‘Creep’ is a classic and I had so much fun being able to put my own spin on it. Hopefully other people can be inspired to make versions of their own favorite songs and put them out in the world to share as well.”

Square Enix and mxmtoon also shared a ‘first look’ at the game where they talk about its storyline and voice acting. In the clip, mxmtoon revealed that the in-game version of “Creep” is a stripped-back acoustic guitar/vocal version that comes up when Alex Chen is struggling to adjust to life in a new town. It’s vastly different from mxmtoon’s official cover, but more realistic to Chen’s character.

mxmtoon was given the privilege of announcing that the release date for Life is Strange: True Colors is set for September 10, 2021. It’s available for pre-order on lifeisstrange.com, where remastered versions of a couple of the previous games in the franchise have also just been made available.

The singer/songwriter released two short albums in 2020, called dawn & dusk, which were also bundled together as a compilation album. One of the dusk tracks was “ok on your own,” which features Carly Rae Jepsen. mxmtoon has been busy interacting with fans on social media, including her 365 days with mxmtoon podcast, which updates daily. In January 2021, mxmtoon performed her Tiny Desk Concert at the “world’s biggest desk” in New York City.