Rodrigo y Gabriela Give Metallica’s “The Struggle Within” An Intense Instrumental Makeover

A cover album of Metallica’s famous The Black Album titled The Metallica Blacklist Album is going to be released soon with the latest release being Rodrigo y Gabriela’s version of “The Struggle Within” receiving a very different instrumental makeover than the Metallica you may be used to. Accompanied by a video by Aaron Hymes, the duo play their instruments to the lively beat as the black, white, and gray colors swarm the screen.

Very different to “The Struggle Within” we may be used to, Rodrigo y Gabriela take the Metallica out of the song, totally making it their own. In celebration of Metallica’s 30th anniversary of The Black Album this remaking of the song brings on a refreshing take.

Listen to “The Struggle Within” here:

The Metallica Blacklist features 53 artists, notable names including Elton John, Cage The Elephant, Miley Cyrus and Phoebe Bridgers. There is also much variety in the genres of the artists participating in this album, such as classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma joining the lineup. You have the opportunity to order the album as a vinyl, CD, or digital download on the Metallica website. The proceeds from these songs are going to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and Nuevo Amanecer, among many other foundations chosen by the artists involved. This isn’t a new move for Metallica, who notable donated $50,000 to Haiti’s earthquake relief fund this last August.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have also been busy, recently releasing The Jazz EP in June, which mxdwn writer Ben Bryson says needs to “be looked at like a painting and can just be appreciated for the time it took and what it means to the subjective listener.” They are also going on tour this Fall 2021, which is exciting for fans.