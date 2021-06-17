Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Fall 2021 By Request Tour Dates Allowing Fans to Choose the Sets

Home News Noah Celaya June 17th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Grammy-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are back on the road in America from September 1, their first US shows in two years. Their plans to tour their 2019 studio album Mettavolution were denied by the pandemic, and Rod and Gab spent much of lockdown in the Mexican studio space, doing regular online sessions, including one-off cover versions, old album favorites, and even vegan cookery and mindfulness classes.

Thrilled to be back on the road; for this new “By Request” tour, the band has elected to hand over setlist selection to their American fanbase. Rodrigo says: “On the Mettavolution tour in 2019, we played the whole of that album. Here we are, two years later, and we have decided to let the fans choose what songs they want to hear from us on the ‘By Request’ tour.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela has posted a long list of songs on rodgab.com and their social media platforms, repertoire covering 20 years of playing their unique brand of fiery acoustic rock together; with an invitation to fans to select the songs they want to hear played live on the “By Request” tour. Gabriela adds: “We are so excited to be getting back out on the road again. The ‘By Request’ tour puts the setlist in the hands of the fans. We can’t wait to see what songs they pick.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela – the “By Request” tour starts in Boulder, CO on September 1, and runs through to October 16 in Minneapolis, MN. Full tour dates are below and ticket links are here.