Wye Oak Announce 10-Year Anniversary Edition Of Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011 And Share Demo Of “Holy Holy”

Krista Marple September 7th, 2021 - 7:22 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Indie-rock duo Wye Oak, which consists of Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner, announced the release of their 10-year anniversary double LP a few months back. The duo’s albums Civilian and Cut All the Wires are the basis of the release. The reissue, which is titled Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011 is due out October 22 via Merge Records.

Now, Wye Oak has shared a demo of “Holy Holy,” which has been known to be one of their best from their album Civilian. Alongside that release, they have also recently shared “Electricity.” The never-before-heard track originated when Civilian was first recorded. The song had been saved for the upcoming reissue release.

“Holy Holy” holds a consistent sound while still remaining catchy. The soft vocals accompanied by the brilliantly overwhelming instrumental perfectly blend together. The demo release is incredibly similar to the original that was released in 2011.

Pre-orders for the 10-year anniversary release are available now. The deluxe 2-LP is priced at $29.95 and includes the original album packaged with Cut All The Wires: 2009-2011. The vinyl comes in a green swirl color and is packaged with a gatefold sleeve and full-color printed dust sleeves that include the lyrics.

In late May of this year, Wye Oak shared their new track “TNT” with a music video, which was directed by Spencer Kelly, alongside it. The release came shortly before their track “It’s Way With Me.” Both tracks follow the release of their most recent EP No Horizon. Wye Oak released the album back in 2020, making it their first EP release since 2018 when The Louder I Call, the Faster it Runs dropped. At the time, the new EP was considered timely as it was released amid the earlier months of the pandemic.

Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011 Track List:

1. Replacement

2. Civilian (Demo)

3. No Words

4. Electricity

5. Half a Double Man

6. Sinking Ship

7. Two Small Deaths

8. Holy Holy (Demo)

9. Pardon

10. Black Is The Color

11. Ten Fingers

12. I’m Proud