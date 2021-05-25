Wye Oak Shares Visually Captivating New Video for “TNT”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 25th, 2021 - 7:31 PM

American indie rock duo Wye Oak has released their new single “TNT,” along with a music video directed by Spencer Kelly. This track is the first of their two new releases this year and will be soon followed by “Its Way With Me” on June 22.

The song acts as an invitation to reflect upon yourself and understand yourself better as a way to spur growth and change. The track is an introspective piece that showcases Jenn Wasner’s gentle vocals and sweet-sounding higher range. Most apparent in the accompaniment are a strumming acoustic guitar and a light percussion beat in the drums.

About the single, Wasner said: “’TNT’ is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth. It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand the other, and reach some kind of equilibrium in spite of how different we all can be.”

The accompanying video plays with a number of spatial and time effects, as well as some mirrors, to reflect the same kind of blurry feeling associated with the rapid passing of time. It’s filmed outdoors, featuring Wasner laying on the grass interspersed with her duo partner Andy Stack appearing in mirror reflections. Occasional bugs appear on the props. The entire video is a sort of time-lapse, sped up to showcase the changing of the clouds in the sky and our time in the world around us.

The members of Wye Oak performed Flock of Dimes’ “2 Heads” live in April with members of Sylvan Esso, Daughter of Swords and Mountain Man. Last year, Wye Oak released the album No Horizon with Merge Records, including the singles “AEIOU” and “No Place” featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

