Sylvan Esso Captures Their Return To Live Shows In Their New Video For “Numb”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 10:40 PM

Sylvan Esso have announced their return to touring in the most creative way possible: a video. Their “Shaking Out The Numb Tour” kicks off in just two days, and this music video makes you all the more excited to go see it. Set to the music for “Numb (Teddy Geiger Version)” the video follows the band from Betty’s recording studio outside of Durham, NC, to a soundcheck in Tennessee, where they were set to host Bonnaroo’s storied Superjam this past Saturday. Although Bonnaroo got cancelled due to heavy flooding in Tennessee, Sylvan Esso still plan on kicking of their tour with multiple sold out shows starting in Redmond, WA.

Marc Levy & Marc Salmon direct this video, and worked in conjunction with Amelia Sheath, who made her directorial debut with the first “Numb” music video. Marc Levy sends praises to working with Sheath and Sylvan Esso, “Sylvan Esso is really this tight-knit family of artists and technicians who come together and share their time and energy to make something so special. Everything is personal and considered for them. And while we were filming with them, they completely welcomed us into their family, which was heartwarming and is something for which we are grateful.”

Watch their video for “Numb” here:

Their upcoming tour features the live debut of Free Love, which was released in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and was never properly introduced to live audiences. Ali Gallis from mxdwn reviewed this album back in 2020 stating, “Through Free Love, Meath and Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso use the intimacy between them to generate a collection of gentle anthems that are incredibly meaningful and are meant to be learned from more than simply enjoyed. The duo has created an immensely successful album that is about reminding oneself that love exists to make people feel good and whole, no matter what external circumstances may present.”

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna