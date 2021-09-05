Madball Frontman Defends Band’s Decision Not To Play Shows That Require Proof Of Vaccination

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2021 - 2:38 PM

According to Blabber Mouth, Freddy Cricien, the frontman for American hardcore band Madball recently appeared on David Sanchez’s podcast entitled “Riffs or Die” to discuss his band’s decision not to play shows or venues that require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The band previously said they would not perform in their hometown due to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccination mandate for attendees at public events like concerts and music festivals. Their last performance in New York was at Irving Plaza on August 14, 2021.

“[We] cannot in good conscience play shows that require personal/private medical information (like vaccination status) for entry,” said Madball in an official statement.

“Vaccinated or unvaccinated, I’m not down with the process, what they’re trying to implement, what they’re trying to mandate, what they’re trying to do. I can’t co-sign that,” Cricien explained while addressing fans’ reactions to the band’s earlier statement.

The vocalist openly questioned the vaccine’s efficacy :

“Here take this shot that doesn’t work… Maybe I’m overstating that; maybe it works to some degree. But it’s crazy. Take this experimental thing that has recently been proven to not do what a vaccine is supposed to do,” Cricient continued, voicing similar concerns to other anti-vaxx musicians like Eric Clapton.

The band was under investigation by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation back in April, alongside other hardcore bands such as Bloodclot, Murphy’s Law, Wisdom in Chains and The Capturers for allegedly breaking COVID-19 regulations which require social distancing and mask wearing at outdoor events.