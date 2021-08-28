Eric Clapton Rallies Against COVID Vaccine in New Song “This Has Gotta Stop”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 28th, 2021 - 12:58 PM

According to Vanity Fair, British singer-songwriter Eric Clapton recently released a new song entitled “This Has Gotta Stop.” The song reflects Clapton’s anti-vaccine stance which has garnered backlash from fellow musicians like Brian May of Queen.

The music video contains imagery of hypnotised people, protestors and sinister government officials. Many characters can be seen with swirly eyes with their cellphones illuminated, insinuating that they are being hypnotised or brainwashed by what Clapton has recently called “pro-vaccine propaganda.”

The song’s lyricism alludes to Clapton’s COVID-19 skepticism, berating vaccinations and lockdowns. He also criticizes the government’s response to COVID-19, for example, “I knew that something was going on wrong/ When you started laying down the law.” The singer-songwriter also explains his experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine: “I can’t move my hands/ I break out in a sweat.” He also complains about how the public health situation has put restraints on his and others’ personal liberty and freedom: “I’ve been around/ Long long time/ Seen it all/ And I’m used to being free.”

He released a similar song titled “Stand and Deliver” with Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison last December that critiqued COVID-19 lockdowns. Clapton has also said that he will not play shows that require proof of vaccination.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton wrote in a statement via the Telegram app.