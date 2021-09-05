Badflower Share Bloody Lyric-Video for New Song “If Johnny Wants To Fight”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2021 - 3:34 PM

According to Loudwire, American rock band Badflower recently released a new song and accompanying music video entitled “If Johnny Wants To Fight.” The song is the latest single off the band’s upcoming album titled This Is How the World Ends which is scheduled for release later this month on September 24.

The song itself is unmistakably catchy and its classic rock sound entrances the listener into following the story as the lyricism paints the scene. The song is about a character named Johnny who is heartbroken over finding out that his girlfriend cheated on him. As the song progresses, more details of her affair and their relationship as a whole are revealed, it is apparent that Johnny had been cheating on his girlfriend the entire time but was upset to find out she cheated on him with one of his closest friends.

Illustrations of blood dripping down a wall appear throughout the music video as well as a single bloody handprint. The visuals coincide perfectly with the lyrics: “If Johnny wants to fight let him fight/ let him paint some fucking face all over the town.”

Back in July, the band announced they would be touring with fellow American rock bands Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society on their This Is How the World Ends Tour.

The band recently performed at the Rocklahoma Festival on September 4 and will be playing shows again starting September 10 at the Inkcarceration Festival 2021 in Mansfield, Ohio. They are scheduled to tour in multiple U.S states, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Ireland, France, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz