Skylar Grey Releases Gloomy New Song “Partly Cloudy With A Chance Of Tears”

Benny Titelbaum September 3rd, 2021 - 3:59 PM

Five-time Grammy nominee Skylar Grey has released her newest somber single “Partly Cloudy With A Chance of Tears.” Touching on the darker aspects of her life, Grey’s latest release is accompanied by an overcast music video shot on the coast of Oregon.

The melancholy track features a glum piano instrumental with an ambiance of a thunderstorm swelling in and out pairing well with the penetrative 808s. Grey’s enchanting vocals haunt the ears of the listener as she reveals her innermost battles with her own mental health.

“I woke up on the wrong side of the bed again today / And I don’t need to see your mirror to see this look upon my face / I’m not quite thе ray of sunshine everybody thinks I am / No, thе sky is never clear / It’s always partly cloudy with a chance of tears,” Grey sings in the chorus touching on the facade she must put on for public consumption.

The music video for “Partly Cloudy With A Chance Of Tears” matches well with the sullen song. Featuring a white aesthetic, Grey is shown wandering about a cloudy oceanside beach with no one else in sight. She then lays down on the wet sand with her pillow and blanket, succumbing to the cloudy atmosphere she finds herself in.

When talking about the gloomy release, Grey touched on the facets of her life she kept separate from her public persona.

“We tend to show the world what we want them to see, but not what’s really going on. Over the past 5 years I’ve only really shown my fans the brightest aspects of my life,” said Grey. “But behind closed doors, there was a lot of darkness that I wasn’t able to talk about.”

