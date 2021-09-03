mxdwn Music

Menu

Shannon Lay Donates Proceeds of New Instrumental Song to Fund Texas Choice

September 3rd, 2021 - 9:50 PM

Shannon Lay Donates Proceeds of New Instrumental Song to Fund Texas Choice

Shannon Lay has released a new instrumental track for Bandcamp Friday. In light of the new Texas law all proceeds made will go to Fund Texas Choice.

The Fund Texas Choice is an organization that helps Texans get to abortion clinics by covering and arranging transportation plus lodging.

The instrumental track Lay made is called “Good Time.” The track is only a minute and twenty-seven seconds, so the best for it could be as a ringtone or an alarm. When listening to the track it calls for heavy usage of a guitar.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.