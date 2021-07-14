Billy Bragg Announces New Album The Million Things That Never Happened for October 2021 Release, Shares New Single “I Will Be Your Shield”

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 12:24 PM

Rock icon Billy Bragg has been active for 30 years now; in this time, the musician has released 9 solo albums. Now the artist announced his newest album, The Million Things That Never Happened will be released on October 8th. Along with the album announcement, the singer shared the single “I Will Be Your Shield.” About the song, Bragg said: “To me this (“I Will Be Your Shield”) is the heart and soul of the album.” He continues, “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music – that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves. After what we’ve all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates.”

Bragg is known for being politically engaged, so his songs often include political messages. “I Will Be Your Shield,” shows the singer’s emotional side. The soft piano at the beginning of the song sets the atmosphere. The quiet violins are playing faintly in the background, barely noticeable in the beginning. Later in the song, the violins take center stage but are still very delicate. Bragg’s vocals are filled with compassion and emotion.9

On September 9th, Braggs will perform a live stream called “Billy Bragg On…” He is set to play songs of the upcoming album but also features older songs from his 30-year long career. Hole’s Courtney Love recently covered his song “California Stars” for a video series.

The country-rock album will feature 12 tracks and you can check them out below.

The Million Things That Never Happened Tracklist:

1. Should Have Seen It Coming

2. Mid-Century Modern

3. Lonesome Ocean

4. Good Days And Bad Days

5. Freedom Doesn’t Come For Free

6. Reflections On The Mirth Of Creativity

7. The Million Things That Never Happened

8. The Buck Doesn’t Stop Here No More

9. I Believe In You

10. Pass It On

11. I Will Be Your Shield

12. Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained