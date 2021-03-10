Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo to Serve as Studio Musicians on Thunder Force Score

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 11:57 PM

Metal icons and Mr. Bungle bandmates Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo will be serving as the studio musicians for the soundtrack of the upcoming film Thunder Force, which is scored by Fil Eisler. This upcoming film will debut on Netflix on April 9, and is set to star actresses Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Thunder Force is a comedy movie that parodies superhero films, which sees an everyday woman, played by McCarthy, accidentally receive a batch of formula that grants her superpowers. This film will take place in Chicago, and will be directed by Ben Falcone, who worked on Life of The Party and The Boss.

Mr. Bungle were extremely active throughout 2020, re-releasing The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, alongside new members Lombardo and Ian, who officially joined last spring after previously serving as touring bandmates. Ian recently said that Anthrax, the band he is mostly associated with, is working on a “harder and riffier” new record last fall. Meanwhile Lombardo, who is best known as the drummer for Suicidal Tendencies and formerly of Slayer, formed a supergroup with Exodus guitarist Gary Holt called Beloved Ghouls. Their latest single “Terrorized” features Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm and Sepultura vocalist Derrick Green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fil Eisler (@fileislermusic)

‘”Overall, the musicianship of each member is undeniable and they bring their talent to deliver thrash metal at its core in The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny Demo,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Ian’s and Lombardo’s presence shines through and they help Mr. Bungle deliver thrash at its finest.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz