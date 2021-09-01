Nandi Bushell United With Tom Morello And His Son For Jam Session And New Song

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 1st, 2021 - 10:50 PM

Nandi Bushell, young musical prodigy from Ipswich, England is returning home after spending most of her time in the US meeting famous artists. She had been on stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine and guitarist Tom Morello.

Bushell was also gifted one of Tom Morello’s signature guitars that she used recently while making a song with Roman, Morello’s son. The song they were working on together will also be released soon.

Some of the other artists she met were Melissa Reese from Guns n Roses, Brian from Primus, Jose Pasillasii, drummer from Incubus Official, Toby Morse from punk band where she appeared on his podcast, onelifeonechance and Jona Surfs who gave her new drum sticks.

Photo credit: Marv Watson