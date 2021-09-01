Greg Dulli Cancels New York City Shows Due to COVID Concerns

Home News Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 5:57 PM

Greg Dulli of indie rock band The Afghan Whigs canceled his upcoming New York shows due to COVID concerns. Dulli was set to perform two shows at Brooklyn Made on October 3 and 4, the first week after the new venue opens. Dulli announced the sad news via his social media earlier today, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

“In light of the continued rise of the delta variant and my personal concerns regarding the health and safety of audience, band and crew, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the two Brooklyn shows in October and will issue full refunds,” Dulli says. “I had eagerly anticipated the mutual catharsis of these live performances but the risks outweigh the rewards at this particular place in time.” Read the full statement below.

Last year Dulli had to postpone and ultimately cancel his Random City tour because of the COVID pandemic. The tour was to celebrate Random Desire. The album is Dulli’s debut as solo artist. Mxdwn’s album reviewer Brittany Pratt wrote about the album, “To put it simply, it sounds personal. More of a testament to everything he’s learned throughout his career instead of an ode to it, Random Desire feels like Dulli taking a stand and exposing himself in a raw and heavy manner.”She continues, “This long-awaited release took 30 years to make and thankfully so because that time molded Dulli into the musician capable of and ready to make something as bold and risky as Random Desire.”

In summer 2020, Greg Dulli performed a ticketed live-stream concert at Gold Diggers in Hollywood, playing new songs and classic, as well as two Prince covers, to close his performance. The show was very intimate and previously recorded to keep it as save as possible for the crew.

photo credit Owen Ela