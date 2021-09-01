Bachelor Release Poignant New Single “I See It Now”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 1st, 2021 - 11:39 PM

Bachelor reveals their latest single, “I See It Now” via Polyvinyl Record Company. The duo state that the track came together while they were filming for “Doomin’ Sun.”

The track could be described as “a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity.” The song starts off with a somber piano. As it progresses they list off things they see happening around them while they are with their partner and how it affects their relationship with others. For instance, on the parts where they sing ” My sister says she never liked ya” and “do you love him now.”

Bachelor share how “I See It Now” was made: “We found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie. Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work, so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was ‘I See It Now’.”

They also announced a fall 2021 tour; however it did get canceled still they (Kepner and Palehound) will be supporting Lucy Darus’ tour throughout September.