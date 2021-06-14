Bachelor Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

The duo announces headlining tour dates, in addition to their previously released tour supporting Lucy Dacus, marking both artists’ first in-person performance since lockdown. The tour starts on September 9 in Philadephia. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets when they go on sale Friday, June 18th here.
Bachelor Tour Dates
# = with Lucy Dacus
9/9: Philadelphia, PA – Foundry
9/10: Washington, DC – Union Stage
9/13: Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom #
9/14: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #
9/15: Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl #
9/17: Dallas, TX – Trees #
9/18: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs #
9/19: Austin, TX – Scoot Inn #
9/20: San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger #
9 22: Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole #
9/24: Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #
9/26: New York City – Governor’s Ball #
9/27: San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore #
10/2: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
10/3: Seattle, WA – Neumos
10/5: Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium
10/6: Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Music Club
10/8: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets
December: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle