Bachelor Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

The duo announces headlining tour dates, in addition to their previously released tour supporting Lucy Dacus, marking both artists’ first in-person performance since lockdown. The tour starts on September 9 in Philadephia. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets when they go on sale Friday, June 18th here.

Bachelor Tour Dates

# = with Lucy Dacus

9/9: Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

9/10: Washington, DC – Union Stage

9/13: Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom #

9/14: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #

9/15: Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl #

9/17: Dallas, TX – Trees #

9/18: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs #

9/19: Austin, TX – Scoot Inn #

9/20: San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger #

9 22: Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole #

9/24: Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

9/26: New York City – Governor’s Ball #

9/27: San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore #

10/2: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

10/3: Seattle, WA – Neumos

10/5: Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

10/6: Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Music Club

10/8: Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

December: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle