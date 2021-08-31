The Fest 2021 to Require Artists and Staff to be Vaccinated, Attendees Must Wear Masks Indoors and Provide Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Home News Krista Marple August 31st, 2021 - 5:24 PM

In early April, The Fest announced their 2021 lineup, which would feature artists such as Hot Water Music, Gorilla Biscuits and Sparta. Now, just two months before the festival is set to take place in Gainesville, Florida, COVID vaccination rules have been put in place.

The Fest took to their official Facebook page to announce that in order to attend, guests would need to show that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of picking up tickets. Along with that, guests will be required to wear masks indoors, in all lines, in restrooms and while ordering food or merchandise.

Upon announcing this year’s lineup, The Fest stated that they were working closely with city officials to ensure the event would be carried out as safely as possible given the circumstances of COVID. Organizers took the initiative to create more outdoor spacing for attendees as well as putting more cleaning procedures in place. The Fest also advise attendees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine 14 days prior to attending the festival.

The festival is set to take place October 29-31 this year and will not only feature a variety of musicians, but will also feature sets from select comedians and wrestlers. Some of the other bands and artists, which happen to be Florida artists, that are featured on the lineup are Frank Turner, Skatune Network, Murder by Death, Cobra Skulls, Mustard Plug and more.

Tickets for The Fest are currently sold out but the official website states that all refunded passes are re-added to the site every Thursday at 4:20 P.M. eastern time.