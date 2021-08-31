JD Pinkus and His Wife Star in New Video for “Slow Crawl”

Home News Krista Marple August 31st, 2021 - 6:45 PM

JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers recently shared his brand new track “Slow Crawl,” which was featured on his newly released solo banjo album Fungus Shui. Pinkus also released the music video for the track, where his wife makes a guest appearance.

“The ‘Slow Crawl’ video was me and my wife tryin to pretend like we didn’t like each other cause we couldn’t afford Sean Penn and Madonna…I remember screaming at her, ‘I fucking love you so much,’ and ‘I asked for a Snickers and you bring me a fucking Milky Way?!?!,’ Then the glass ‘accidentally’ flew out of her hand onto my frontal lobe. It’s kind’ve about driving home real slow…every day…,” said Pinkus in a press release.

“Slow Crawl” is a banjo-infused track that features bluegrass roots and a classic sound. The song meshes perfectly in Pinkus’ album Fungus Shui, which consists of psychedelic banjo melodies and punk vocals. Fungus Shui was released on August 20 after Pinkus wrote, recorded and mixed the entire album himself at Plastic Cannon Studio in Asheville, North Carolina. The album was mastered by Kramer.

Fungus Shui follows his debut solo album Keep On The Grass, which was released in 2018. The album was first made available on all streaming services just last year after initially only being released as a cassette tape.

Pinkus is widely known for his work in Butthole Surfers, which has been around since the ‘80s. In 2017, the band hinted that they were working on a brand new album since their 2001 release Weird Revolution. Despite several members from the band steering off and working on their own projects in addition to being in Butthole Surfers, they were adamant about releasing new music. However, nothing was ever released making their 2007 album Piouhgd + Widowermaker! their most recent.