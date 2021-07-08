JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers Announces New Banjo Based Album Fungus Shui for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Gettin’ It”

Home News Alison Alber July 8th, 2021 - 10:35 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Butthole Surfers’ and Melvins’, bassist JD Pinkus is set to release the psychedelic banjo album Fungus Shui, which he wrote, produced and recorded himself. Pinkus also shared the first song of his sophomore solo album, “Gittin’ It.” The album will drop on August 21st via Shimmy Disc/Joyful Noise. Pinkus shared his debut solo album Keep On The Grass just last year.

Pinkus wears many hats, legendary punk bassist, passionate banjo player, ranch hand and chicken therapist; as he tells BrooklynVegan, the list could probably go on and on. In 2018 he officially joined Melvins and together, they released the album Pinkus Abortion Technician, which is a reference towards the 1987 Butthole Surfers album Locust Abortion Technician. And even though Butthole Surfers hasn’t really released anything since 2001, the members are still active, musically. Paul Leary released his new album, Born Stupid, this year as well.



The video starts on a chicken farm, which seems fitting for a self-proclaimed chicken therapist. Then the audience sees Pinkus starting his day, relaxed with a cup of coffee and a quick workout routine. He backs up his banjo and heads over to the chicken to perform his song for them and feed them a little bit while he’s at it. Pinkus’ song is just a laid-back banjo-rock track that can really draw in the attention of the listener. It’s always a plus when the song and video connect; both parties get richer through it.

Fungus Shui Tracklist:

01. Fungus Shui Trinity

Part 1) In Tension

Part 2) Don’t Forget to Breathe

Part 3 ) Coming Down Is Half the Trip

02. Woke Up Dead

03. You Look Funny When You Cry

04. Shovel

05. Pussyfoot Down

06. Gittin’ It

07. Short Straw

08. Slow Crawl