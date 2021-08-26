The Beatles Announce Five-Disc Let It Be Reissue for October 2021 Release

Home News Casey Melnick August 26th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

The Beatles have announced a reissue of their final studio album Let It Be. Due to release on October 15th via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/Ume, this enormous reissue will span 5 disks and will feature 27 previously unreleased recordings.

Per an official statement, this version of Let It Be is “newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos.” This reissue, which follows the successful remixed versions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The Beatles (2018) and Abbey Road (2019), features songs that are “sourced directly from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes.”

In addition to the 27 previously unreleased recording, this reissue will feature a four-track Let It Be EP and a never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix from 1969 compiled by Glyn Johns. In a move that is sure to please Beatles mega fans and aficionados, the special edition book that accompanies the reissue will include a foreword by Paul McCartney, an introduction by Giles Martin, notes by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett, a myth-busting essay by John Harris and illustrations by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney.

Three new remixes from the upcoming reissue can be streamed starting today. Fans can now listen to a new 2021 mix of “Let It Be,” the rooftop performance recording of “Don’t Let Me Down” and a 1969 Glyn Johns mix of “For You Blue.”

This is not the only Beatles-related release of 2021. Disney+’s upcoming docu-series The Beatles: Get Back is scheduled to premiere later this fall. Directed by Peter Jackson, this documentary was created from the nearly 60 hours of unused footage shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s documentary Let it Be and will be released via three separate two-hour episodes on November 25th, 26th and 27th.

The Beatles were an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. Let It Be represents the group’s twelfth studio album and was released nearly a month after The Beatles broke up in 1970. Widely considered by music fans and critics to be the most influential band of all time, The Beatles revolutionized music and they continue to influence artists today.

In July, Jack Black’s Tenacious D paid tribute to the legendary band by releasing a cover medley. All proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to Doctors Without Borders. Frank Zappa’s last live tour in America was recently released in June as a compilation live album entitled Zappa ‘88: The Last U.S. Show. This album features “The Beatles Medley,” which is a mashup of Beatles songs with lyrics changed to reflect the sex scandal surrounding evangelist preacher Jimmy Swaggart.