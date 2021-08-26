Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats Share New Music Video for “Survivor”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 26th, 2021 - 6:18 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats have released a new music video for “Survivor” that was on their new album, The Future. The new album won’t be released until November 5th via Stax Records.

The Future will be the first album release since Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats’ 2018 Tearing at the Seams.

The video is black and white to set the tone to portray that the album was made during the pandemic, a stressful time, as he says in the song “I’m afraid the weight of the world is catching up to me.” “Survivor” encompasses how he tries to overcome this challenge in his life. It’s why the video projects him as a boxer trying to get fit for his next fight because at the beginning the viewers can see Rateliff let himself go.

Nathaniel Rateliff shares his thoughts on why he made The Future: “I look at the album overall as a big question. When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope.”

“Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a Libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing ”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna