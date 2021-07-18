Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Jonathan Richman

Home News Kaido Strange July 18th, 2021 - 11:42 AM

Matt Sweeney of Skunk and Zwan fame and folk artist Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy have announced tour dates for the upcoming fall. The two will also be joined by Jonathan Richman on some of the shows.

The tour will kick off in Los Angeles on August 2, 2021 and will end at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, on October 15, 2021. Some of the cities they will stop in between are Peterborough in New Hampshire, Bath in Maine, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Pittsburgh and many more.

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy released an album together in May. Their single, “Resist The Urge” came out in April.

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Fall 2021 tour dates

8/2/21 – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – Los Angeles, CA

9/4/21 – Peterborough Town Hall – Peterborough, NH^

9/5/21 – Maine Maritime Museum – Bath, ME

10/5/21 – The Fitzgerald Theater – Minneapolis, MN*

10/6/21 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA*

10/7/21 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI

10/8/21 – Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI*

10/9/21 – Constellation – Chicago, IL* (Early + Late Show)

10/10/21 – Constellation – Chicago, IL* (Early + Late Show)

10/13/21 – Carnegie Library Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA*

10/14/21 – The Lyric Theatre – Blacksburg, VA*

10/15/21 – Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art – Cleveland, OH*

^Long Live The Thing

*w/ Jonathan Richman