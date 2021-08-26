Lil Nas X Gives a Sneak Peek of New Music in Montero Album Trailer, Announces September 2021 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 26th, 2021 - 8:27 PM

According to Paste Magazine, American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his debut album Montero. This is the rapper’s first full-length studio album which is scheduled to be released by Columbia Records on September 17, 2021.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized that the only opinion of me that really matters is my own,” he said in a tweet published on August 25.

The rapper also shared the link to the album trailer which features Lil Nas X in a blonde wig and piercing blue contact lenses. The video starts off as a newscast in a futuristic setting, warning viewers about the recent prison break which was spearheaded by the rapper and his friend. The video then shifts its focus to the rapper who is seen driving down the road in the middle of the desert. He spots a road sign and pulls over, walking over to a telephone box. As he dials a number, the ground beneath him caves in, sending him into an alternate dimension.

The song within the video has a distinct sound that stands out from the rapper’s previous music, including the Kanye West-produced track “Industry Baby.” It seems that he may be exploring different genres of music within the upcoming album.

The rapper had previously come under fire for his shoe line which were deemed “Satan Shoes.” Lil Nas X, along with Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, were sued by Nike for alleged trademark infringement back in March.