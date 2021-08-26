Joni Mitchell Announces New Album Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969) for November 2021 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 26th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

According to Consequence Sound, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell recently announced that a live recording of her debut performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City will be released later this year on November 12. This is the first commercial release for the performance. It will be available for individual sale as an LP or as part of a box set entitled Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971).

The live album will feature hits like “Chelsea Morning” which was first released in 1966 and “Cactus Tree” which was released as part of the 77 year old’s debut album Song to a Seagull which was released in 1968.

American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile recently announced she would perform Mitchell’s 1971 album Blue at Carnegie Hall on November 6, 2021.

Mitchell is also set to receive the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Award. Previous honorees include American rock band Aerosmith, country music singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, pop-rock singer-songwriter Carol King, the late Tom Petty and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969) Tracklist:

First Set

Side One

1. Chelsea Morning

2. A Valentine for Joni

3. Cactus Tree

4. Night in the City

5. I Had a King

Side Two

1. Blue Boy

2. My American Skirt

3. The Fiddle and the Drum

4. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

5. That Song About the Midway

6. Both Sides Now

Second Set

Side Three

1. Marcie

2. Nathan La Franeer

3. Intro to The Gallery

4. The Gallery

5. Hunter

6. Morning Morgantown

Side Four

1. Intro to Get Together

2. Get Together

3. Intro to The Circle Game/Little Green

4. The Circle Game/Little Green

Encore

Side Four

1. Michael From Mountains

2. Intro to Urge for Going

3. Urge for Going