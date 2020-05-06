JG Thirlwell Says Without The USPS “I Could Wave Goodbye to Ectopic Ents”

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 10:38 PM

Singer and Composer JG Thirlwell recently expressed his opinion on the declining financial situation of the US Postal Serive (USPS), which has faced significant losses due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The artist stated that he could “wave goodbye” to the label if the government service does not receive a $10 billion line of credit.

According to the Washington Post, the USPS has asserted that it may not be able to make payroll and continue mail service uninterrupted past September if it does not receive funding. The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, rejected a bipartisan Senate proposal to approve funding under the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief passed in March.

Trump has suggested that the company raise fees on companies such as Amazon, in exchange for receiving a line of credit for the $10 billion. Trump has also appointed Louis DeJoy, a top campaign donor as the postmaster general, which give Trump a larger influence over the postal service.

Compared to its competitors FedEx and UPS, the USPS offers drastically reduced prices for mail order deliveries. Thirlwell asserts that the USPS is essential in helping deliver goods for his record label, and many other small businesses, who utilize their service.

“The Postal Service provides an affordable means of delivery for these goods. The delivery charges for these goods would be prohibitively expensive for both myself and you all if I were to use Fed Ex or UPS,” Thirlwell wrote in a Facebook post. “If I were to lose USPS as a form of delivery, I could wave goodbye to Ectopic Ents.”

In addition to running the label, Thirlwell is aknown for his industrial, noise and electronica work. Her teamed up with rock musician Simon Steensland for Oscillospira, which was released two weeks ago.