Mac Sabbath Announces Fall 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 11:12 AM

Black Sabbath parody band Mac Sabbath is set to go on a US tour in Fall 2021. They’re a band that changes Black Sabbath’s lyrics to fast food references while dressed in McDonald’s-inspired costumes.

Frontman Ronald Osborne dresses as a heavy metal version of Ronald McDonald, with Grimalice on bass as a gross-looking version of Grimace, Slayer MacCheeze on guitar as Mayor McCheese but with tusks and The Catburglar on drums as The Hamburglar but with whiskers. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speadealer and Lung will be joining them as support acts.

They’ll start out at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on August 25, before moving through venues like Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA, Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NY, Exit/In in Nashville, TN, Scout Bar in Houston, TX, Meanwhile Brewing in Austin, TX, Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA and a final date at The Space in Las Vegas, NV on November 6.

The tour is branded as the Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour due to promotion of their new pop-up book Drive-Thru Metal. It’s a short book that tours a dystopian fast food factory in the world of Mac Sabbath, and comes with a 7-song vinyl album. The book is available for pre-order here, and fans can see a video preview of it here.

Mac Sabbath Fall 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour Dates:

8/25 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall 🍔

8/26 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver 🍔

8/28 – Portland, OR – Dante’s 🍔

8/29 – Seattle, WA – El Corazón 🍔

9/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge 🍟🥤

9/2 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater 🍟🥤

9/3 – Wichita, KS – WAVE 🍟🥤

9/4 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads 🍟🥤

9/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line 🍟🥤

9/8 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall 🍟🥤

9/9 – Lombard, IL – Afterlife Music Hall 🍟🥤

9/10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation 🍟🥤

9/11- St. Louis, MO – Fubar 🍟🥤

9/12 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar 🍟🥤

9/15 – Rochester, NY – The Montage Music Hall 🍟🥤

9/16 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge 🍟🥤

9/17 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall & Pub 🍟🥤

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry 🍟🥤

9/19 – Washington, DC – Black Cat 🍟🥤

9/22 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center 🍟🥤

9/23 – Belle Vernon, PA – Vinoski Winery 🍟🥤

9/24 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom 🍟🥤

9/25 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag 🍟🥤

9/28 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex 🍟🥤

9/29 – Nashville, TN – EXIT/IN 🍟🥤

9/30 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle 🍟🥤

10/1 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall 🍟🥤

10/2 – Wilmington, NC – 42nd Street Tavern 🍟🥤

10/3 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House🍟🥤

10/6 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West 🍟🥤

10/7 – Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s Music Room 🍟🥤

10/8 – New Orleans, LA – Zony Mash Beer Project 🍟🥤

10/9 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar 🍟🥤

10/10 – Austin, TX – Meanwhile Brewing 🍟🥤

10/12 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger 🍟🥤

10/14 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf Santa Fe 🍟🥤

10/15 – El Paso, TX – RockHouse Bar & Grill 🍟🥤

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom 🍔

11/6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Space 🍔

🍔 with The Outlaw Mariachi

🍟 with Speedealer

🥤 with Lung

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado