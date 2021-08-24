Lazerbeak Announces New Instrumental Album Cameron for October 2021 Release

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 8:18 PM

Instrumentalist and awesome dad, Lazerbeak, announced his the final album of his trilogy series of albums. Each of the albums are named after one of Lazerbeak’s three children and now it’s Cameron’s turn. The record is set to be released on October 1st via Doomtree Records. The artist also shared the second single off the upcoming album, “Layups.”

Cameron will follow Luther and Penelope. Luther was released in 2019 and Penelope last year. About the recording process of his newest record he says, “The goal was to try and somehow keep the chill and peaceful musical vibes of Luther and Penelope while matching the bonkers and chaotic energy of my real-life 7 year old son Cameron.” He continues, “It was a blast and a challenge to start to play around with faster tempos and pacing but still sprinkle in moments of serenity and space throughout.” The musician also states in his official press release that he’s very proud of “Layups,” and in true fashion he ends his statement, “I hope it brings you a moment of calm and joy in your day.”

Check out the lighthearted track “Layups” below:

Earlier this month, Lazerbeak released his first single off the record, “Summer Blockbuster.” Listen below:

Lazerbeak also shares some final thoughts on the end of his musical trilogy. “It’s been such a joyous and rewarding exercise to try and channel all the impactful things I’ve experienced through my meditation and mindfulness journey into music,” he says. “I genuinely hope these albums can provide you with a bit of a breather and reset in this increasingly hectic and stressful world.”

For album collectors, Doomtree Records offers a vinyl box set, which includes all three records on vinyl and CD, each album will be signed by Lazerbeak and one of the namesakes. The set will also include a personal gratitude letter by the artist, and a family picture of the children with their dad and dog Cheesecake.

