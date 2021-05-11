Caribou Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Following the release of 2020’s excellent Suddenly, Dan Snaith’s first Caribou album since 2014, the electronic act has announced a fall 2021 tour.
The tour gets started on November 15 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles before heading eastward through Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Chicago. Then the tour leaves the US for a week at the end of November with shows in Ontario and Quebec. There will be three shows at Brooklyn Steel, with November 28 featuring two shows in one night. After an East Coast jaunt the tour wraps up with shows in Texas, California and the Pacific Northwest.
Caribou Fall 2021 Tour Dates
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
11/17 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre
11/18 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
11/19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
11/20 – London, ON – London Music Hall
11/21 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
11/22 – Montreal, QC – M Telus
11/23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/25 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)
11/29 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
02/10 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Downstairs)
02/11 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
02/12 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
02/14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
02/18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
02/19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
02/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
02/21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater