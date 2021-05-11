Caribou Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci May 11th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Following the release of 2020’s excellent Suddenly, Dan Snaith’s first Caribou album since 2014, the electronic act has announced a fall 2021 tour.

The tour gets started on November 15 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles before heading eastward through Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Chicago. Then the tour leaves the US for a week at the end of November with shows in Ontario and Quebec. There will be three shows at Brooklyn Steel, with November 28 featuring two shows in one night. After an East Coast jaunt the tour wraps up with shows in Texas, California and the Pacific Northwest.

Caribou Fall 2021 Tour Dates

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

11/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

11/17 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

11/18 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

11/19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

11/20 – London, ON – London Music Hall

11/21 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

11/22 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

11/23 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/25 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)

11/29 – Boston, MA – Royale

11/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02/10 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Downstairs)

02/11 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

02/12 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

02/14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

02/18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

02/19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

02/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

02/21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater