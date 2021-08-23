Olivia Rodrigo Shares “brutal” New Music Video

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 9:59 PM

Disney teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo shared her newest music video for her song “brutal.” It’s the fourth song off her critically acclaimed debut album sour, which was released earlier this year. Starting as an actress in the Disney+ exclusive series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo’s star seems to steadily rise as she is being praised for her fresh songwriting skills and just generally being slightly different from other Disney pop stars.

The video for “brutal” comes after her other hit singles, “driver’s license,” “deja vu,” and her Paramore-esque song “good 4 u,” already made considerable waves in the music world. As for now, the video is only online for nine hours but already has 3,4 million views on YouTube.

Now, before the video even starts, the audience gets a first view of how the video was made, or at least who sponsored it. The advertisement before the video announces proud Apple’s new “masks,” which look a lot like filters, on their latest iPad Pro. These so-called masks are featured throughout the video, giving Rodrigo a similar look to her already-iconic album art for sour.

The video shows Rodrigo in several different outfits while wearing numerous wigs. While the video features a low-key Y2K aesthetic, we see the singer being pretty much beat down by the high standards of media and generally just being a teenage girl in the times of social media and live videos. One scene shows her with a crying filter on while assumably live-streaming a nervous breakdown while thousands of people watch her. The song’s most famous line is probably the brief moment the music stops, and Rodrigo looks directly into the camera, saying, “god, it’s brutal out here.”

While the song is definitely meant for the young Gen Z crowd, most people who were ever told that their teenage years should be the best time of their life, while absolutely not having a good time, will relate to the song.